Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it is working on surfacing more heartful helpful content, after no sites seemed to have recovered from the last helpful content update. Danny Sullivan said he speaks directly to engineers working on Google Search. Google doesn't let you turn off AI Overviews, but Bing lets you turn off its AI responses. Google Notes says it is ending the labs feature soon but Google may bring comments to notes.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Working On Surfacing More Content That Comes From The Heart
    Last week we reported how Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said how they are looking for ways to better promote sites that were hit by that helpful content update in September. Now, over the weekend, John Mueller from Google added, "the team working on this is explictly evaluating how sites can / will improve in Search for the next update."
  • Bing Lets You Turn Off AI Responses But Google Doesn't Let You Turn Off AI Overviews
    Google has been rolling out AI Overviews in its search results since last week and more and more searchers are super unhappy that there is no way to turn off the AI Overviews. Michael Schechter, a Vice President at Microsoft, shared a screenshot in Bing, on how you can turn off Copilot responses in Bing Search with the click of a button.
  • Danny Sullivan: We Speak Directly To Engineers Working On Google Ranking Systems
    Google was asked where Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller get their information from when responding to search and ranking-related questions. Sullivan responded directly to the engineers who code those ranking systems at Google.
  • Google Says Notes On Search Now Ends Soon
    Google has updated the Google Search Labs to say that Notes on Search now "ends soon." As a reminder, last November Google rolled out as a labs the Notes feature in Google Search and Google Discover.
  • Comments To Notes In Google Search?
    Google may be bringing comments to the Notes on Google Search (and Discover) feature. Notes on Search came last November as a labs feature in Google Search and Google Discover. Google recently tested a new button for the notes feature in Search. Now Google may be testing comments on Notes.
  • NYC Bring Your Child To Work Day At Google NYC
    Google held its annual bring your child to work day at the Google New York City office. This was back in late April and I found some cute photos of kids at Google doing face painting, gaming, balloons and more.

