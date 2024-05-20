Google was asked where Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller get their information from when responding to search and ranking-related questions. Sullivan responded directly to the engineers who code those ranking systems at Google.

The question posted was:

At times you both speak very confidently about what the algorithm is supposed to do or how it’s supposed to behave. However, sometimes it’s difficult to draw the line between what you say and what we see. Where do you get this information from?

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, replied on X saying:

We work for the search quality team. We're part of that. The engineers who are coding our systems, we talk to them. They talk to us.

So they get the information directly from the people who code those systems.

