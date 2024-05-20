Danny Sullivan: We Speak Directly To Engineers Working On Google Ranking Systems

May 20, 2024 - 7:41 am 6 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Coders

Google was asked where Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller get their information from when responding to search and ranking-related questions. Sullivan responded directly to the engineers who code those ranking systems at Google.

The question posted was:

At times you both speak very confidently about what the algorithm is supposed to do or how it’s supposed to behave. However, sometimes it’s difficult to draw the line between what you say and what we see. Where do you get this information from?

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, replied on X saying:

We work for the search quality team. We're part of that. The engineers who are coding our systems, we talk to them. They talk to us.

So they get the information directly from the people who code those systems.

There you have it...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Working On Surfacing More Content That Comes From The Heart

May 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Danny Sullivan: We Speak Directly To Engineers Working On Google Ranking Systems

May 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Comments To Notes In Google Search?

May 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Says Notes On Search Now Ends Soon

May 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Lets You Turn Off AI Responses But Google Doesn't Let You Turn Off AI Overviews

May 20, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Comments To Notes In Google Search?
Next Story: Google Working On Surfacing More Content That Comes From The Heart

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.