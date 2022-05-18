Daily Search Forum Recap: May 18, 2022

May 18, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console already added Education Q&A to the performance report. Google's John Mueller can spot content search spam even in languages he does not speak or understand. Microsoft Bing is now testing putting trending searches, related searches and people also ask directly in the autocomplete search box, like Google does. Google hotel results uses your reviews to build things to do content and other review attributes. Google made the "news" headline in the news Google Search box clickable.

