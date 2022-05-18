Daily Search Forum Recap: May 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console already added Education Q&A to the performance report. Google's John Mueller can spot content search spam even in languages he does not speak or understand. Microsoft Bing is now testing putting trending searches, related searches and people also ask directly in the autocomplete search box, like Google does. Google hotel results uses your reviews to build things to do content and other review attributes. Google made the "news" headline in the news Google Search box clickable.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Performance Reports Now Shows Education Q&A Rich Results
Last week, we covered how Google now supports Education Q&A structured data as Google rich results in Google Search. Well now some folks who have implemented it are seeing Education Q&A show up in the search performance reports in Google Search Console.
- John Mueller Of Google Can See Search Spam In Languages He Does Not Speak
Google's John Mueller is able to see and identify content search related spam without even speaking the language. Supposedly this is not a magical power or even that hard to do by someone who was trained to catch spam, but nevertheless, he is able to spot spammy content in languages he does not understand.
- Google Hotel Results Using Reviews For Things To Do & Review Summaries
Google for years has been doing super fancy search features based on reviews left in Google Maps. Here are some more features that may or may not be new, but you should be aware of in any event. Specifically, Google using hotel reviews to build lists of things to do and also to show quick summaries of those hotels.
- Google Search News Box News Link Now Clickable
The Google Search news box has a header named "News" for some queries. That header was never clickable until just recently. Now, you can click on the header and it will take you into the Google News search engine.
- Bing Autocomplete Search Bar With Trending, Related & People Also Ask
Microsoft Bing is testing showing more information in the autocomplete search suggestions search bar drop down menu. Bing is showing trending now searches, related searches and also people also ask searches in that menu.
- Photos Of The New & Officially Open Google Bay View Campus
We've been sharing photos of the construction and progress of this new Google campus near the GooglePlex for years now. Well, now it is officially open. Google shared more details on its blog and th
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Analytics challenge: go to GA4 first for answers, and then, only if you need to, look at UA. Making GA4 your go to will give you more practice, get you more comfortable with the product, and help make the transition, Krista Seiden on Twitter
- Hi Greg, yes, that's correct. Here's a bit more: https://t.co/ITZdk9w4B6. It may be that some of the ads selected aren't eligible for appeal., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Want to build a site that puts user experience first? JavaScript may be the answer! In this episode of Ecommerce Essentials @akent99 shares six JavaScript optimization tips to improve your #ecommerce sit, Google Search Central on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- What are your secrets to overcoming marketing challenges? Take our survey
- 10 reasons to join us at SMX Advanced online this June
- How to ensure influencers help your SEO campaigns
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Drill Down vs. Drill Through Reports: 13 Ways to Use Each to Analyze Your Marketing Performance, Databox Blog
- Google Search Console vs Google Analytics 4 | Which tool is best for you?, DataDrivenu
- How to Gain a Deeper Understanding of Your Users in GA4, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- Building a secure world, Google Blog
- Google hires former FDA digital health leader, The Verge
- Google joined as notice party in High Court action over personal data, Irish Times
- Office spotlight: Chicago, Google Blog
- Our concerns with Bill C-18, the Online News Act, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing for Small Businesses: Why, How and When?, Semrush
- Employee-Generated Content: Tips To Inspire Interest, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Yelp Launches Request a Call to Connect Local Service Providers and Customers, Street Fight
- Google Maps Is Now the Worst Navigation App, Users Claim in a Flood of One-Star Reviews, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Apple MR headset project beset by technical and leadership issues, AppleInsider
- Apple previews innovative accessibility features, Apple
- Contextual Rephrasing in Google Assistant, Google AI Blog
SEO
- Case Study: How the Cookie Monster Ate 22% of Our Visibility, Moz
- Google CTR Stats â€“ Changes Report for Q1 2022, Advanced Web Rankings
- Interaction to Next Paint (INP) tool support, Chrome Developers
- Yoast SEO 18.9: Updating the first-time experience, Yoast
PPC
- Announcing v202205 of the Google Ad Manager API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Changes to how Smart Bidding strategies are organized for Search campaigns, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to Steer the Google Ads Machine with Negative Keywords, Adalysis
- How to Use a Word Cloud Generator for Keyword Analysis?, PPC Expo
- Keep performance high with Vertical Ads, Microsoft Advertising
- Update to Advertiser Verification Program (May 2022), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
Other Search
- Mental health resources you can count on, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.