Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console performance report is now logging search features in the page experience reports. Microsoft Bing dropped the anonymous sitemap submission feature due to spammers. Google said cross linking language/country pages is not a bad thing, ever. Google is asking searchers for more search terms when they don't use enough keywords. Bing is testing explore more on the left side section of the search results. Most SEOs feel your own website should have good SEO to sell SEO services. And I released the final part of my vlog with Lior Krolewicz.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New: Google Search Console Performance Reports Logs Additional Desktop Features
    Google Search Console's performance report starting on May 13, 2022 now logs impressions for additional desktop features. One example Google gave was "top stories." Google said you may see an increase in your desktop impressions when you filter by Good Page Experience in the search appearance filter. But honestly, this just does not make much sense...
  • Spammers Ruined Bing's Anonymous Sitemap Submissions, Microsoft Deprecated It
    On Friday, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft announced Bing has deprecated the anonymous sitemap submission method. Bing will no longer accept Sitemap submissions through HTTP requests.
  • Google: Cross Linking Language/Country Versions Won't Lead To A Negative Ranking Impact
    Google's John Mueller was asked if there can be some sort of negative impact when it comes to cross linking your language or country versions of your pages. In which John said "I can't think of any reason why cross-linking your language/country versions of pages would have a negative impact."
  • Google Asks For More Search Terms When The Query Is Too Short & Generic
    Did you know that sometimes Google will ask you to provide more search terms in your query when the search conducted was super short and generic? Here is a screenshot from Punit showing he searched for [news] and Google asked for the searcher to add more search terms to the query.
  • Bing Moves Explore More On Left Side
    Microsoft Bing has moved the "explore more" feature from under the image carousel snippet to the left hand side of that snippet. We first noticed this explore more feature in March, but I guess the placement took up too much space then. I do like this new layout over the older layout.
  • 75% Of SEOs Say Your Own Website Should Have Good SEO To Sell SEO Services
    Brodie Clark posted an interesting poll on Twitter asking if the SEO community agreed or not. The poll asked do you agree or disagree that "if you're selling SEO as a service, it is important that your own website has good SEO." The results showed that 75% agreed with this statement, while 25% disagreed.
  • Vlog #173: Lior Krolewicz On What It Takes To Be A Good Search Marketers
    In part one with Lior Krolewicz is the founder and CEO of Yael Consulting, a marketing consulting company, we spoke about the IDF and how paid search has changed. In part two we spoke about PPC software, Google Ads automation and bugs with ad platforms...
  • Google Formula 1 Race Car
    Google I/O was last week and there are a lot of fun photos from the event and here is one of the Formula 1 race car with Google branded tires and such. Here is a photo from Louis Gray on Twitter but

