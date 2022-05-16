Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console performance report is now logging search features in the page experience reports. Microsoft Bing dropped the anonymous sitemap submission feature due to spammers. Google said cross linking language/country pages is not a bad thing, ever. Google is asking searchers for more search terms when they don't use enough keywords. Bing is testing explore more on the left side section of the search results. Most SEOs feel your own website should have good SEO to sell SEO services. And I released the final part of my vlog with Lior Krolewicz.

How To Use Google Analytics To Track Your SEO Efforts, Forbes

Content Marketing Maintains Momentum as Pandemic Restrictions Ease, AdWeek

Google IsÂ Sharing OurÂ Data at aÂ Startling Scale, Washington Post

Turing Image Super-Resolution, Bing Search Quality Insights

