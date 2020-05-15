Google Joke: How Many SEOs Does It Take To Screw In A Light Bulb?

It has been a rough few months for a lot of us, so here is a corny SEO and Google joke I found on Twitter. Rob Delory asked John Mueller of Google "how many SEO's does it take to screw in a light bulb?" John responded, "it depends."

It depends. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 14, 2020

Why is this a joke? Well, outside of the obvious question about screwing in a light bulb... The "it depends" answer from John is classic. Just do a site command on Google for this site on the phrase [it depends].

There are even animated GIFs of Googlers with it:

I hope this made you smile today, if not, I am sorry.

