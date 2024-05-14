Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google I/O was today, will have a number of stories tomorrow covering the search announcements including AI Overviews going live. Google confirmed it did massive deindexing last February. Google said "buckle up" 6 months ago, claiming a lot of search quality issues would be resolved. Now, Google is saying it has more to work on and took in the feedback. Google may resurface the idea of an automated action viewer to see if an algorithm is negatively impacting the site. Google teased a video Gemini assistant feature 40 minutes before the OpenAI announcement. Google Ads suspended account limitation changes are coming soon.

  • Google Search Confirms Deindexing Vast Amounts Of URLs In February 2024
    Gary Illyes from Google confirmed that Google has "suddenly" dedindexed a "vast amount of URLs" from the Google Search index this past February. He said this was done because Google's "perception of the site has changed."
  • Google's Buckle Up Comment On Search 6 Months Later
    Six months ago, I covered the famous (non) "buckle up" comments about the changes coming to Google Search over the next several months. Well, Andy Simpson posted a recording of Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, who said these comments and I thought it would be good to listen to them now - 6 months later.
  • Google: We Read Your Feedback On Search Quality & Changes To Come
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said yesterday on X that he has read the feedback from the community related to the March 2024 core update and the general feedback about search quality over the past few months. He said there are places where Google can do better, but it won't happen overnight.
  • Google Automated Action Viewer In Search Console Might Happen?
    For over a decade now, I've been talking about Google adding an automated action viewer to Google Search Console to accompany the manual action viewer. This would provide a way to see if a Google Search ranking algorithm negatively impacts your site's performance.
  • Google Tried To Steal OpenAI's Thunder 45 Minutes Prior To OpenAI's GPT-4o Announcement
    About 45 minutes before OpenAI's announcement of GPT-4o, Google posted on X a demo of new Gemini capabilities where you show Google Gemini something on your camera via a live video feed and Google will answer your questions about it. Then OpenAI shortly after demoed its GPT-4o assistant features that blew everyone's minds away.
  • Google Ads To Change Functionality For Suspended Accounts
    Google announced and emailed advertisers that they are changing the functionality of Google Ads accounts that are suspended. These changes go into effect in June 2024 and will limited what suspended accounts can do in Google Ads.
  • Googler Makes May 4th Food?
    I have no idea what this is but it caught my eye. It is from the Google Chicago office where this Googler snapped a photo of what looks like lightsabers made of some sort of food.

