Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2024

Google I/O was today, will have a number of stories tomorrow covering the search announcements including AI Overviews going live. Google confirmed it did massive deindexing last February. Google said "buckle up" 6 months ago, claiming a lot of search quality issues would be resolved. Now, Google is saying it has more to work on and took in the feedback. Google may resurface the idea of an automated action viewer to see if an algorithm is negatively impacting the site. Google teased a video Gemini assistant feature 40 minutes before the OpenAI announcement. Google Ads suspended account limitation changes are coming soon.

