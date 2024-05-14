About 45 minutes before OpenAI's announcement of GPT-4o, Google posted on X a demo of new Gemini capabilities where you show Google Gemini something on your camera via a live video feed and Google will answer your questions about it. Then OpenAI shortly after demoed its GPT-4o assistant features that blew everyone's minds away.

Of course, OpenAI planned its announcement 24 hours before Google I/O.

Google showed off this video below, you can see, someone pointing a recording of a camera at the Google I/O stage asking Gemini to describe what it sees:

One more day until #GoogleIO! We’re feeling 🤩. See you tomorrow for the latest news about AI, Search and more. pic.twitter.com/QiS1G8GBf9 — Google (@Google) May 13, 2024

Then 40 minutes later, OpenAI had their 25 minute announcement filled with amazing live demos that were similar to what Google showed but the AI had way more personality.

Here is the announcement but I'll also post some of the demos:

Google I/O kicks off in a few hours - I bet Google has some really cool things to demo.

Update: This is what Google showed off - pretty impressive: