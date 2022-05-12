Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has released a ton of new search related features at Google I/O - the story below quickly catches you up on all of those announcements. Google Analytics, Universal Analytics 3, updated the title of its real time metrics to say "in the last 5 minutes." Google won't and can't manually change the search results. Google Ads updated its performance max best practices with more details on the final URL expansion. Google Search Console can stop collecting data after inactivity. Microsoft Bing has a section for interesting reads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • All The Search Related Announcements From Google I/O 2022
    I know you are all super busy, so let me quickly let you scan through all the search related announcements that Google announced at Google I/O yesterday. From multisearch near me, immersive map views, Google Translate & Lens expansion, image skin tons and schema, My Ad Center, personal information tool, about this result expansion, Android and so much more.
  • Google Won't & Can't Manually Change The Weird Search Results For HubSpot
    The other day, I spotted a conversation with Victor Pan, the head of Technical SEO at HubSpot and Danny Sullivan, the Search liaison at Google about how HubSpot's home page is not the number one listing in Google Search for a query on HubSpot.
  • Google Universal Analytics Real Time Reports Now Changed To "In Last 5 Minutes"
    Google has changed the Google Analytics real time reports in Universal Analytics to show data "in the last 5 minutes." This is instead of it showing real time analytics for "right now." It is hard to say if any actual metrics changed or Google just changed the title of this field to match that of Google Analytics 4?
  • Google Search Console May Stop Collecting Data After Inactivity By Site Owner
    We know that Google will stop collecting data within Google Search Console when a site is not verified or removes its verification. But did you know if you do not use Search Console, you verify it but never go in to look at the reports, Google may stop collecting data for that profile?
  • Google Ads Updates Performance Max Best Practices With More On Final URL Expansion
    Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said the Google Ads team has updated its additional best practices for Performance Max help document with more details on how final URL expansion works in this context.
  • Microsoft Tests Bing Interesting Reads
    Microsoft seems to be testing a search carousel titles "interesting reads." This can show up for a super competitive keyword phrase, like [coffee], [beer], [wine] and so forth. I personally cannot replicate it but the box seems to show content from news sites or blogs.
  • Mariachi Band Member In Mexican Sombrero At Google Dublin Office
    Here is a fun photo of one of the members of that Mariachi band who played to welcomes Googlers back to the office - he is standing next to the Google office sign in Dublin with his Mexican sombrero.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: All The Search Related Announcements From Google I/O 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus