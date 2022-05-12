Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has released a ton of new search related features at Google I/O - the story below quickly catches you up on all of those announcements. Google Analytics, Universal Analytics 3, updated the title of its real time metrics to say "in the last 5 minutes." Google won't and can't manually change the search results. Google Ads updated its performance max best practices with more details on the final URL expansion. Google Search Console can stop collecting data after inactivity. Microsoft Bing has a section for interesting reads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- All The Search Related Announcements From Google I/O 2022
I know you are all super busy, so let me quickly let you scan through all the search related announcements that Google announced at Google I/O yesterday. From multisearch near me, immersive map views, Google Translate & Lens expansion, image skin tons and schema, My Ad Center, personal information tool, about this result expansion, Android and so much more.
- Google Won't & Can't Manually Change The Weird Search Results For HubSpot
The other day, I spotted a conversation with Victor Pan, the head of Technical SEO at HubSpot and Danny Sullivan, the Search liaison at Google about how HubSpot's home page is not the number one listing in Google Search for a query on HubSpot.
- Google Universal Analytics Real Time Reports Now Changed To "In Last 5 Minutes"
Google has changed the Google Analytics real time reports in Universal Analytics to show data "in the last 5 minutes." This is instead of it showing real time analytics for "right now." It is hard to say if any actual metrics changed or Google just changed the title of this field to match that of Google Analytics 4?
- Google Search Console May Stop Collecting Data After Inactivity By Site Owner
We know that Google will stop collecting data within Google Search Console when a site is not verified or removes its verification. But did you know if you do not use Search Console, you verify it but never go in to look at the reports, Google may stop collecting data for that profile?
- Google Ads Updates Performance Max Best Practices With More On Final URL Expansion
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said the Google Ads team has updated its additional best practices for Performance Max help document with more details on how final URL expansion works in this context.
- Microsoft Tests Bing Interesting Reads
Microsoft seems to be testing a search carousel titles "interesting reads." This can show up for a super competitive keyword phrase, like [coffee], [beer], [wine] and so forth. I personally cannot replicate it but the box seems to show content from news sites or blogs.
- Mariachi Band Member In Mexican Sombrero At Google Dublin Office
Here is a fun photo of one of the members of that Mariachi band who played to welcomes Googlers back to the office - he is standing next to the Google office sign in Dublin with his Mexican sombrero.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Recipe sites will be hit by this Grid formatting test as well. Here’s another example of G leading users to G images before allowing them to go to the ranking site. I don’t love this, Brian Freiesleben on Twitter
- Our new @Microsoft #WebXT R&D hub in Barcelona focusing on #AI continues to grow. We plan to reach 100 employees this year. For those who know Spanish, you can check out my recent interview with @el_pais for more., Jordi Ribas on Twitter
- This is supposed to be the URL redirect process, but they've managed to make it stop at #3 (The phishing website). They're doing it with OpenSea collections as well, Serpent on Twitter
- What struggles do you have with technical SEO?, Kristina Azarenko on Twitter
- IMO hosting your own website is a huge liability that very few businesses should need to take on., John Mueller on Twitter
