Microsoft Tests Bing Interesting Reads

May 12, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Microsoft seems to be testing a search carousel titles "interesting reads." This can show up for a super competitive keyword phrase, like [coffee], [beer], [wine] and so forth. I personally cannot replicate it but the box seems to show content from news sites or blogs.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots:

Again, I cannot replicate this, so I do wonder if this is a test or some sort of regional feature?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Won't & Can't Manually Change The Weird Search Results For HubSpot
 
blog comments powered by Disqus