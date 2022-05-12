Microsoft Tests Bing Interesting Reads

Microsoft seems to be testing a search carousel titles "interesting reads." This can show up for a super competitive keyword phrase, like [coffee], [beer], [wine] and so forth. I personally cannot replicate it but the box seems to show content from news sites or blogs.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots:

1/2 🧵 Another example found for the same - "Interesting Reads" in Microsoft Bing.



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/yofXaLCTBZ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 4, 2022

Again, I cannot replicate this, so I do wonder if this is a test or some sort of regional feature?

Forum discussion at Twitter.