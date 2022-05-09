Bing "See Results For" Search Feature On Left Side Bar

Microsoft Bing is testing the "see results for" feature on the left hand side. The same place we saw the "on this page" feature that would jump you to the right part of the page. The "see results for" take you to a new query and do not keep you on the page.

Here is a GIF of this in action from Frank Sandtmann, a Germany based SEO:

What I see is that this is placed on the right side of the page, in a less visible manner:

Here is another one:

"See results for" at side bar in Bing. pic.twitter.com/wNgsbw4ImG — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 14, 2022

➡️Microsoft Bing - "View On" menu in sidebar.



➡️before this Bing also test Explore More for images ( which takes on image search) and On This Page. pic.twitter.com/2GwZcDFGcz — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 5, 2022

I love how both Microsoft and Google test the heck out of their search UIs.

