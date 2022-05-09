Bing "See Results For" Search Feature On Left Side Bar

May 9, 2022
Microsoft Bing is testing the "see results for" feature on the left hand side. The same place we saw the "on this page" feature that would jump you to the right part of the page. The "see results for" take you to a new query and do not keep you on the page.

Here is a GIF of this in action from Frank Sandtmann, a Germany based SEO:

Microsoft Bing See Results For

What I see is that this is placed on the right side of the page, in a less visible manner:

click for full size

Here is another one:

I love how both Microsoft and Google test the heck out of their search UIs.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

