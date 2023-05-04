Daily Search Forum Recap: May 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Chat updated some features and removed the waitlist. Google said Search Impression Share reporting is not coming to Performance Max campaigns any time soon. Google said disavowing links based on third-party metrics is a terrible idea. Google is testing up and down arrows in the auto-complete search bar. Google had an issue with Google Merchant Center feeds.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Microsoft Opens Bing Chat To All With New Upgrades
Microsoft had an event yesterday in NYC showing off some new features for Bing Chat, touting some growth figures and announcing it removed the waitlist for the co-pilot feature.
- Google Tests Up & Down Buttons In Autocomplete Search Bar
Google Search is testing up and down arrow buttons in the search bar, so you can click to toggle down or up to autocomplete search suggestions. You can also use the arrow up and down on your keyword, but the buttons may be a new touch.
- Google: Search Impression Share Not Coming To PMax Campaigns
Google Ads seems like it will not be adding Search Impression Share reporting to Performance Max campaigns any time soon. Google's Ginny Marvin confirmed that "auction insights and click share reporting in PMax only include Search network." She said she agrees...
- Google: It's A Terrible Idea To Disavow Links Based On Third-Party Metrics
Google's John Mueller said it is a "terrible idea" to disavow links based on metrics from a third-party tool. In fact, John is not a fan of disavowing links in most cases.
- Confirmed Google Merchant Center Feed Issues
Google has posted that the Google Merchant Center feeds have issues. The notice is posted here and reads, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Feeds. We will provide more information shortly."
- Google Search On Old Nokia Mobile Phone
Remember those old Nokia mobile phones? Do you remember Google web search being tested on those devices? Jon Erlichman from Bloomberg shared an old video of this in action on Twitter the other day.
