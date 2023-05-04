Confirmed Google Merchant Center Feed Issues

Google has posted that the Google Merchant Center feeds have issues. The notice is posted here and reads, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Feeds. We will provide more information shortly."

The issue started yesterday, May 3rd at 7:16 am ET and has not yet been resolved (at least when I wrote this).

I honestly do not see any complaints in the forums or on Twitter about this, so I am unsure how big of a headache this is for site owners, SEOs and advertisers.

Again, I see zero feed-related complaints at this time.

Did you notice any issues? If so, what is the issue you are seeing?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: This was resolved on May 4th at around 11:29 am ET, Google posted an update over here saying, "The problem with Feeds has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support."