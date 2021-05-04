Daily Search Forum Recap: May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Stops Reporting On Scroll To Text
    Google has stopped displaying the scroll-to-text data in the reporting within Google Search Console's performance report. It started showing this August 2020 but now Google is no longer showing this information in Search Console.
  • Google AdSense Pauses Related Search Experiments
    Google announced that is is temporarily pausing the ability to create custom search style experiments for your related search styles in your Google AdSense account. Google said it hopes to bring this feature back by early July 2021.
  • May 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    Last month in the Google webmaster, SEO and search world was pretty busy to say the least. We had a few unconfirmed Google updates but on top of that we had the product reviews update rollout and the delay of the product experience update.
  • Verizon To Sell Yahoo & AOL For $5 Billion After Buying Each For ~$5 Billion
    In 2015 Verizon bought AOL for about $4.4 billion while AOL was under Tim Armstrong's leadership. Then in 2016, Verizon bought Yahoo for about $4.83 billion while Yahoo was under Marissa Mayer's leadership. Now, in 2021, Verizon is selling 90% of both companies to a private equity firm for a total of $5 billion.
  • Most SEOs Use DNS Or HTML Verification In Google Search Console
    Google offers numerous ways to verify your website with Google Search Console. Jackson Lo asked on Twitter which is your preferred method and without surprise, most SEOs said that they prefer DNS and HTML tag verification over the others.
  • Google: Rel External, Noopener & Noreferrer Do Not Impact Your SEO
    Google's John Mueller confirmed that using a rel=external, rel=noopener and/or a rel=noreferrer have no impact on your Google search rankings or SEO. John said on Reddit that there is "no effect" by adding those link attributes to your hyperlinks.
  • Taiwan Burger At Google
    Here is a photo from Chef Dragan Maksimović, a sushi chef who I guess worked at Google back in 2018. He took a photo of his Taiwan burgers, Taiwanese hamburgers, and posted them on Instagram.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Previous story: Google Search Console Stops Reporting On Scroll To Text
 
blog comments powered by Disqus