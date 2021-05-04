Most SEOs Use DNS Or HTML Verification In Google Search Console

Google offers numerous ways to verify your website with Google Search Console. Jackson Lo asked on Twitter which is your preferred method and without surprise, most SEOs said that they prefer DNS and HTML tag verification over the others.

For me, I prefer DNS verification, mostly because domain property support in Search Console requires DNS record verification to prove ownership, unless the property is on a Google product such as Blogger or Google Sites. But without that, HTML tag is super easy for most SEOs. In the old days, I use to prefer the HTML file upload method because for me, that was the easiest thing to ask the developers to do - hey, upload this file for me to the server.

This poll received over 1,000 results and the results were 35% for DNS verification, 34.5% for HTML tag, 23.4% for HTML file upload and 7.2% for other.

Which method do you prefer when verifying a site to get access to GSC data, and why? #gsc #googlesearchconsole — Jackson Lo 🚀📈 (@jackson_lo) April 30, 2021

The methods for verification include:

HTML file upload

HTML tag

Domain name provider

Google Analytics tracking code

Google Tag Manager container snippet

Google Sites

Blogger

Google Domains

