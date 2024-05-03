Daily Search Forum Recap: May 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google got their cost down to generate AI answers in search by 80%. Google is interested in alternatives to hreflang. Google may recrawl URLs multiple times per day or per month. Google is testing custom search filter templates in search. Google AdSense removed its privacy policy as a placement for withdrawal of consent. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. And deeply sad to report that passing of Mark Irvine.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse & AI Topics
This week, we covered how the Google March 2024 core update finished back on April 19th, and Google forgot to tell us. I also posted the May 2024 Google webmaster report. Google said it's still possible for sites to recover...
-
Google SGE AI Answers Now Cost 80% Less To Generate
One of the big worries for Google investors was the cost of running AI to show within its search results. The AI overviews, now AI answers are costly to run. But as expected, Google was able to reduce the cost to generate these AI Answers.
-
Google Search Tests Custom Filters & Templates
Google Search is testing custom filters and pre-define search filter templates. It appears you can save your custom filters and reuse those filters for future searches. This is showing up for a limited number of searchers.
-
Google Open To Alternative Ideas For Hreflang
Gary Illyes from Google said he has heard from the SEO industry that hreflang can be "annoying" and complex and confusing. So he is open to ideas on how to replace it and make it work for both small and really large websites.
-
Google Recrawls URLs At Different Rates: Multiple Times Per Day To Every Few Months
Google has to crawl the web to build its index for it to provide search results. And since webpages and documents get updated, Google needs to recrawl those URLs from time to time. Google will recrawl URLs at different rates, said John Mueller of Google.
-
Google AdSense Has Removed Privacy Policy As Place To Withdraw Consent
Google AdSense has removed reference to your privacy policy as a place to withdraw consent. AdSense now has clarified that the revocation link at the bottom of the page should say "Privacy and cookie settings".
-
The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Mark Irvine - Brilliant & Giving Search Marketer
I am deeply sad to report that Mark Irvine passed away unexpectedly last night. Mark was deeply involved in the search marketing community, known as being a brilliant paid search specialist who always spent his time helping others over his long career in the space.
-
Google Gradient Canopy Signage
I honestly did not know the new Google office, or one of them at least, was named the Gradient Canopy. I mean, I guess it makes sense. Here is a sign in front of that building with that name.
