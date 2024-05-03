Google AdSense has removed reference to your privacy policy as a place to withdraw consent. AdSense now has clarified that the revocation link at the bottom of the page should say "Privacy and cookie settings".

Google wrote:

In the Privacy & messaging user message, we removed reference to your privacy policy as a place to withdraw consent and clarified that the revocation link at the bottom of the page should say "Privacy and cookie settings". You can always include a consent revocation link on your data, cookie, or privacy policy page, if you wish. AdSense automatically adds the required European regulations message revocation link to sites on which you display European regulations messages. Also, when a user resurfaces the CMP using the revocation link, the message will always present 3 options to the user ("Consent", "Do not consent", and "Manage options").

I'll be honest, a lot of this stuff confuses me - which upsets me. I really need to dig deeper into all these consent management features.

Google also wrote:

The advertising industry as a whole is taking into consideration evolving user expectations with regards to privacy across Europe. Google is committed to providing users with consistent transparency and controls over their data. In line with this commitment we've made some updates to our Privacy & messaging user message. As a reminder, consent revocability is a requirement of the Privacy & messaging user consent program.

Forum discussion at X.