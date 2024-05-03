Google AdSense Has Removed Privacy Policy As Place To Withdraw Consent

May 3, 2024 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Eu Flag

Google AdSense has removed reference to your privacy policy as a place to withdraw consent. AdSense now has clarified that the revocation link at the bottom of the page should say "Privacy and cookie settings".

Google wrote:

In the Privacy & messaging user message, we removed reference to your privacy policy as a place to withdraw consent and clarified that the revocation link at the bottom of the page should say "Privacy and cookie settings". You can always include a consent revocation link on your data, cookie, or privacy policy page, if you wish. AdSense automatically adds the required European regulations message revocation link to sites on which you display European regulations messages. Also, when a user resurfaces the CMP using the revocation link, the message will always present 3 options to the user ("Consent", "Do not consent", and "Manage options").

I'll be honest, a lot of this stuff confuses me - which upsets me. I really need to dig deeper into all these consent management features.

Google also wrote:

The advertising industry as a whole is taking into consideration evolving user expectations with regards to privacy across Europe. Google is committed to providing users with consistent transparency and controls over their data. In line with this commitment we've made some updates to our Privacy & messaging user message. As a reminder, consent revocability is a requirement of the Privacy & messaging user consent program.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 3, 2024

May 3, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search News

The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Mark Irvine - Brilliant & Giving Search Marketer

May 3, 2024 - 1:10 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse & AI Topics

May 3, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google SGE AI Answers Now Cost 80% Less To Generate

May 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Open To Alternative Ideas For Hreflang

May 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Recrawls URLs At Different Rates: Multiple Times Per Day To Every Few Months

May 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Gradient Canopy Signage
Next Story: Google Search Tests Custom Filters & Templates

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.