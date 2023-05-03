Daily Search Forum Recap: May 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may be another Google algorithm update happening now, we are seeing signals. Google updated its canonicalization documentation. Google Discover generally won't show content flagged by SafeSeaerch. Google is highlighting text in the "Things to know" section. Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of new updates.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- May 1st & 2nd Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Unconfirmed
Over the past couple of days, I have been seeing signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update. It may have started on May 1st, with the chatter within the SEO community growing throughout yesterday, May 2nd.
- Google Updates Canonicalization Help Document: Don't Use Canonicals For Syndicated Content
Google has updated its help documentation for canonicalization. It removed a line about syndicated content and also updated a line about noindex to prevent selection of a canonical page within a single site.
- Google Discover Won't Show Content Filtered By SafeSearch, Says Google
Google Discover generally should not show content or images that Google's SafeSearch filter would block. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said this on Twitter a few weeks ago but this was implied by previous statements from other Googlers over the years.
- Google Also Highlighting Text In Things To Know Section
Google launched highlighting of text within featured snippets some time ago, after a ton of testing. We saw it also in people also ask and now we are seeing it in the "things to know" section.
- Microsoft Advertising Gains Campaign-Level Change History, Code-Free Conversions & Postpones Enhanced CPC
Microsoft Advertising announced many new changes and information yesterday, including a new campaign-level change history report, new code-free conversions for Smart Campaigns accounts with Multi-platform, postponing the Enhanced CPC change, and more.
