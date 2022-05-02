Google Discover Long Tap To Preview Stories For iOS Chrome

Google has added long tap to preview for Google Discover within iOS for Chrome according to Glenn Gabe. Glenn Gabe posted about this on Twitter and said "Google just launched "long tap to preview" functionality in Discover in Chrome on iOS. Long tap the story & you see a preview of the article, you can open in a new tab, incognito, or add to your reading list."

Here is his screenshot:

This reminds me of the iOS 3D touch feature to peek and pop stories, which we have in our iOS app.

Glenn did ask " I wonder how that's impacting tracking. For example, is that a click in Discover? Will GA fire when the preview loads? Maybe someone at Google involved with Discover and/or Chrome could provide more information." I do suspect it does trigger a page load event.

