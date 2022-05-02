Google Search Dictionary Has A Tip For Similar-Sounding Words

Google has been offering dictionary search results over a dozen years and the search company continues to make tweaks to that feature. Google now will show a "tip" section on some terms that communicate "similar-sounding words" to the word you searched for.
Praveen Sharma shared examples on Twitter and explained that this is a helpful feature for those who do not speak English natively. I can replicate it myself, here is a screenshot that you can click to enlarge:
It is a small change but I think it is a useful one.
