Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

This morning the SEO industry was in panic when Google dropped the average position metric from the performance report in Google Search Console - it was a bug and fixed within hours. Google said it does not steal content and label it as its own for knowledge panels, it is the other way around. Google now lets you request removal of personally identifiable information in Google Search. Google has reduced the visibility of the Google Business edits it makes in local and maps. Google released version 10.1 of the Google Ads API. Google Merchant Center product data specification has been updated from 2022.

