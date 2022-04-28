Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
This morning the SEO industry was in panic when Google dropped the average position metric from the performance report in Google Search Console - it was a bug and fixed within hours. Google said it does not steal content and label it as its own for knowledge panels, it is the other way around. Google now lets you request removal of personally identifiable information in Google Search. Google has reduced the visibility of the Google Business edits it makes in local and maps. Google released version 10.1 of the Google Ads API. Google Merchant Center product data specification has been updated from 2022.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: No We Are Not Stealing Your Content & Citing Google As The Author
The other day Gianluca Fiorelli posted on Twitter that he felt Google was taking content from third party sites and placing that content on in the Google Search knowledge panels but sourcing itself, Google, as the author of that content and not the site it is sourcing it from. Well, Google said that is not true, that it is the other way around.
- Google Reduces Visibility Of Business Edits With Color Changes To Updates
Google has recently changed how it shows what edits or updates were made to a Google Business Profile listing in Google Search and Google Maps. Prior, Google four different types of colored label notifications for edits, now it only has two. It now only shows data replaced by Google in blue and no updates from Google in black or white.
- You Can Now Remove Personally Identifiable Information (PII) From Google Search
Google is now letting you make a request to remove personally identifiable information (PII) from Google Search. This includes information such as phone number, email address, or physical address, login credentials and more found in Google Search.
- Google Ads API Version 10.1 Now Released
Google has released version 10.1 of the Google Ads API, which is an update from the major release of version 10 from early February 2022. The big additions in v10.1 include the addition of discover campaigns, campaign groups, local service campaigns and more.
- 2022 Google Merchant Center Product Data Specification Updates
Annually, Google updates the Merchant Center product data specification and Google made some updates to it last night. Some updates went into place on April 27, 2022 and some go into place on June 26, 2022.
- Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Metric Goes Missing (It's Now Fixed)
Starting about an hour or two ago Google dropped the average position metric filter from the Google Search Console performance report. This seems to be a bug and Google's Daniel Waisberg is looking into the issue. Do not panic, I really think this will come back soon.
- Lazy Doogler Returning To Google Office
I found a pretty funny video on Instagram of a Doogler, Google dog, who really didn't want to go back to the office. You can see the Googler pulling the Doogler to get the dog to go back to the office
