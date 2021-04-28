Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads Earnings Up 32% While Microsoft Bing Ads Earnings Up 17%

Both Microsoft (Bing) and Alphabet (Google) announced earnings last night and both had pretty big uplifts with their search advertising revenues and earnings. Microsoft was up 17% for its search advertising revenue category and Google was up 32% for its search advertising revenue category, year-over-year.

Both Microsoft (Bing) and Alphabet (Google) announced earnings last night and both had pretty big uplifts with their search advertising revenues and earnings. Microsoft was up 17% for its search advertising revenue category and Google was up 32% for its search advertising revenue category, year-over-year. Google: Do Follow - Rel="Follow" Is Not A Thing

Google has a few link attributes that allow you to tell Google not to pass any link signals from the link to the site you are linking to. There is the classic rel="nofollow" and the newer rel="ugc" and rel="sponsored". But no, there is no do follow or rel="follow" attribute.

Google has a few link attributes that allow you to tell Google not to pass any link signals from the link to the site you are linking to. There is the classic rel="nofollow" and the newer rel="ugc" and rel="sponsored". But no, there is no do follow or rel="follow" attribute. The Layer On Top Of Google Search Web Rendering Service

There is an interesting tidbit you can learn about Google's web rendering service (WRS) in the latest JavaScript SEO hangout with Martin Splitt of Google where Martin said he is "spilling the beans a little bit" by sharing that there is a layer on top of WRS that handles "prioritization, error retry, quality of service guarantees, caching and it also interacts with a crawling subsystem to actually fetch things."

There is an interesting tidbit you can learn about Google's web rendering service (WRS) in the latest JavaScript SEO hangout with Martin Splitt of Google where Martin said he is "spilling the beans a little bit" by sharing that there is a layer on top of WRS that handles "prioritization, error retry, quality of service guarantees, caching and it also interacts with a crawling subsystem to actually fetch things." Google News Publisher Center Design Updated/Tweaked

Google has made design updates to the Google News Publisher Center. I don't know if new functionality was added, it does not appear so, but maybe I am missing something. I'll be honest, I do not use the publisher center that often, so I'm really not sure.

Google has made design updates to the Google News Publisher Center. I don't know if new functionality was added, it does not appear so, but maybe I am missing something. I'll be honest, I do not use the publisher center that often, so I'm really not sure. Google Adds More Details To Robots.txt Specifications Help Document

Google has added a bunch of new supporting details to the robots.txt specification document. Jamie Indigo noticed these changes and explained what was added include "explicit details on the files for IDNs, IP-addresses, and port numbered hostnames."

Google has added a bunch of new supporting details to the robots.txt specification document. Jamie Indigo noticed these changes and explained what was added include "explicit details on the files for IDNs, IP-addresses, and port numbered hostnames." Google Logo Fallen & In Pieces

Here is an old photo I found on Instagram of the Google logo, its letters used for signage, on the ground, fallen and looking helpless. Okay, well, maybe they were installing a new sign at the Google

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search