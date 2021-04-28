Google Ads Earnings Up 32% While Microsoft Bing Ads Earnings Up 17%

Apr 28, 2021
Both Microsoft (Bing) and Alphabet (Google) announced earnings last night and both had pretty big uplifts with their search advertising revenues and earnings. Microsoft was up 17% for its search advertising revenue category and Google was up 32% for its search advertising revenue category, year-over-year.

The Microsoft earnings release said "search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 14% in constant currency)." I am not seeing the exact breakdown of dollars here, let me know if you see it. Microsoft's stock is down −6.08 (2.32%) in pre-market trading.

On the Google side, Google saw a 32% lift from $33,763M in Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 compared to $44,684M in Quarter Ended March 31, 2021. That is huge and Google overall saw a 34% earnings increase year-over-year. Google's stock is up +124.45 (5.39%) in pre-market trading.

How much more can Google squeeze out in terms of search ad revenue from us?

