Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2021

John Mueller Of Google: SEO Lives & Dies With Consistency

Google's John Mueller reiterated on Twitter that consistency is the number one piece of SEO advice. He said last night that "SEO lives and dies with consistency."

On the coattails of the Google product reviews update, the Google product search results features seem to be getting larger. Saad AK and Glenn Gabe, amongst others, have shared numerous screen shots of the new product boxes in Google Search.

Saad also spotted back in March Google testing showing that bell icon feature directly in the image search carousel box. The bell icon lets you tell Google you are interested in being pushed information about that topic via Google Discover and maybe Google Alerts (in the older days).

Can you be more specific says Google Search with this new "more specific searches" box in the search results. Mordy Oberstein was being super vague with Google and Google shot back at him to be more specific and even gave him a list of samples on how to be more specific.

Frank Sandtmann, an SEO consultant, sent me a screen capture of Microsoft Bing testing showing query refinements and search suggestions in a sticky footer user interface. As you scroll down the search results Bing shows you these "results related to" search query refinement options.

I keep finding new photos of the Android statues at the Google offices in Mountain View, California. It seems like they are all masked. We had a red masked and blue masked and now here is a yellow mas

