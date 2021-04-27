Google Tests More Specific Searches Box

Can you be more specific says Google Search with this new "more specific searches" box in the search results. Mordy Oberstein was being super vague with Google and Google shot back at him to be more specific and even gave him a list of samples on how to be more specific.

In all seriousness, Google is testing a box in the search results snippets asking you to be "more specific" and Google then gives you a sample of "more specific searches" that are related to your original query. Yes, Google pushing more searches out of searchers.

Here is his screen shot from Twitter:

This was actually spotted back in March by @SaadAlikhan1994 and I missed covering it.

What a kind way of asking someone to be more specific.

Forum discussion at Twitter.