Frank Sandtmann, an SEO consultant, sent me a screen capture of Microsoft Bing testing showing query refinements and search suggestions in a sticky footer user interface. As you scroll down the search results Bing shows you these "results related to" search query refinement options.

Here is a GIF of it in action from Frank, I cannot replicate it, but you can click on it to enlarge:

I wonder how effective this is for Bing to get more queries per searcher?

