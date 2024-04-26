Google is now sharing the Googlebot IP ranges for the User-triggered fetchers. User-triggered fetchers are from Google tools and product functions where the end user triggers a fetch.

Google said, "Added an additional list of IP addresses for fetchers that are controlled by Google products, as opposed to, for example, a user controlled Apps Script. The new list, user-triggered-fetchers-google.json, contains IP ranges that have been in use for a long time."

Google added to the verify Googlebot page this section:

Fetchers controlled by Google originate from IPs in the user-triggered-fetchers-google.json object and resolve to a google.com hostname. IPs in the user-triggered-fetchers.json object resolve to gae.googleusercontent.com hostnames. These IPs are used, for example, if a site running on Google Cloud (GCP) has a feature that requires fetching external RSS feeds on the request of the user of that site.

You can get these IP ranges from user-triggered-fetchers.json and user-triggered-fetchers-google.json.

Google said they added these details because it "became technically possible to export the ranges."

Google also removed the iOS variant of AdsBot Mobile Web from the list of Google crawlers.

