Another Android Statue With Mask & Vaccine Bandaid At The GooglePlex

Last week we spotted the Google Play Android statue with a blue mask and bandaid from the vaccine. Well, there are more. Here is another Android statue at the Google offices with a bandaid for the vaccine and a red mask.

This was shared on Instagram recently.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.