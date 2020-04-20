Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Possibly Around April 16th

Last Thursday, April 16th (the last day of Passover) there may have been a Google search ranking update. There was 100% chatter and some of the rank checking tools notices blips in changes on that day. Google has not confirmed any update but there may have been a small one.

Last Thursday, April 16th (the last day of Passover) there may have been a Google search ranking update. There was 100% chatter and some of the rank checking tools notices blips in changes on that day. Google has not confirmed any update but there may have been a small one. Vlog #63: Ari Nahmani On Hyperlocal SEO & Organic Search In E-Commerce

Now I am off to Israel, specifically Jerusalem, and I met with Ari Nahmani, the CEO of Kahena Digital Marketing. He lives in Tel Aviv but his office is in Jerusalem, his company has about 20 people. SEO in the old days is a different world now he said...

Now I am off to Israel, specifically Jerusalem, and I met with Ari Nahmani, the CEO of Kahena Digital Marketing. He lives in Tel Aviv but his office is in Jerusalem, his company has about 20 people. SEO in the old days is a different world now he said... Google Testing Too Many Searches Related To Options

You've all seen the searches related to box at the bottom of the Google search results page. Well, here is a version of it where Google is showing way too many options in that area. Instead of two rows of related searches, Google added a third row. I cannot replicate this but Ankit Srivastava shared a screen shot with me on Twitter.

You've all seen the searches related to box at the bottom of the Google search results page. Well, here is a version of it where Google is showing way too many options in that area. Instead of two rows of related searches, Google added a third row. I cannot replicate this but Ankit Srivastava shared a screen shot with me on Twitter. Google: Limit HREFLANG Implementations To Where You Have Unique Content

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to hreflang implementations and translating your pages, it is better to do less than more. He said 140 regions seems like way too much, he said on Twitter "I'd recommend limiting yourself to the number of regions you have unique, human-written, high-quality content for. Less is more."

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to hreflang implementations and translating your pages, it is better to do less than more. He said 140 regions seems like way too much, he said on Twitter "I'd recommend limiting yourself to the number of regions you have unique, human-written, high-quality content for. Less is more." Google: Too Many Heading Sections Is A Waste Of SEO Time

Google's John Mueller responded to a thread on Reddit saying that having too many heading sections, like as deep as H6, can be a waste of time for SEO. He said "Having this many sections is almost never going to make sense, and changing anything in the last level is never going to change anything with regards to SEO. This is a waste of time when it comes to SEO."

Google's John Mueller responded to a thread on Reddit saying that having too many heading sections, like as deep as H6, can be a waste of time for SEO. He said "Having this many sections is almost never going to make sense, and changing anything in the last level is never going to change anything with regards to SEO. This is a waste of time when it comes to SEO." Peter The Greeter From Google Staying Positive & Staying Home

Peter the Greeter is someone we shared a lot of photos from over the past couple of years. But now he has no one to greet at the GooglePlex, since almost everyone is working from home. But he is stay

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Google Data Studio Tutorial Intro, Towards Data Science

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Why Alexa Skill Publishers Must Master Skill Store Optimization and User Acquisition, Voicebot

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search