Peter The Greeter From Google Staying Positive & Staying Home

Peter the Greeter is someone we shared a lot of photos from over the past couple of years. But now he has no one to greet at the GooglePlex, since almost everyone is working from home. But he is staying positive and staying home because that is the task at hand.

He posted this photo on Instagram and wrote "Happy Tuesday to everyone!!! Let’s all stay positive and stay Home!! #PeterTheGgreeter #google #greeter #android #youtube #googlemaps #googleplex #california #instagood #photooftheday"

