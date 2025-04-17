Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed nothing with international SEO is changing with the ccTLD Google Search changes. Google Ads API version 19.1 is out. Google AI Mode may get a direct query method. Google is testing a video player on the shopping card. Google Ads is sending out personalized ad boost emails to advertisers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Google to come under fire from GOP leaders on the Hill, POLITICO

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.