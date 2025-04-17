Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2025

Apr 17, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed nothing with international SEO is changing with the ccTLD Google Search changes. Google Ads API version 19.1 is out. Google AI Mode may get a direct query method. Google is testing a video player on the shopping card. Google Ads is sending out personalized ad boost emails to advertisers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads API Version 19.1 Now Available
    Google has released version 19.1 of the Google Ads API, v19.1 added 11 new features, removed 0 features and changed 23 different features. This goes across assets, campaigns, Demand Gen, conversions, LSAs, and more.
  • Google: Nothing Has Changed With International SEO with ccTLD Change
    As I covered yesterday, Google is going to redirect its ccTLDs to Google.com. And as I reported yesterday, Google also said "it won't affect the way Search works." Despite Google saying that, there are tons of people in our industry thinking that international SEO has changed with this announcement - it has not.
  • Google Tests Video Player To Shopping / E-Commerce Card
    Google launched its shopping / e-commerce card in the search results as a test several months ago. Since then, the card has undergone various tweaks. Now, Google is testing showing an animated/playable video in the shopping card block.
  • Google AI Mode May Get Direct Query URL Method
    While you can access Google AI Mode directly at google.com/aimode, there is currently no way to go direclty to something like google.com/aimode?q=QUERYGOESHERE. But that might come, said Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search.
  • Google Ads Personalized Boost Ad Performance Email
    Google is sending some of its advertisers personalized emails about how they can boost their ads performance by following a few steps. The email is titled, "Your step-by-step guide to boost ads performance."
  • Google Taekwondo Class
    Google offers self-defense classes for its search team (well, everyone) in order for them to protect themselves from SEOs (well, everyone). This is a photo from the Google Kirkland, Seattle office of such a class.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Judge: Google Illegally Engaged In Anticompetitive Monopolistic Ad Tech Practices

Apr 17, 2025 - 11:35 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2025

Apr 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Personalized Boost Ad Performance Email

Apr 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 19.1 Now Available

Apr 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Nothing Has Changed With International SEO with ccTLD Change

Apr 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Video Player To Shopping / E-Commerce Card

Apr 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Personalized Boost Ad Performance Email
Next Story: Judge: Google Illegally Engaged In Anticompetitive Monopolistic Ad Tech Practices

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.