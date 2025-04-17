Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed nothing with international SEO is changing with the ccTLD Google Search changes. Google Ads API version 19.1 is out. Google AI Mode may get a direct query method. Google is testing a video player on the shopping card. Google Ads is sending out personalized ad boost emails to advertisers.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads API Version 19.1 Now Available
Google has released version 19.1 of the Google Ads API, v19.1 added 11 new features, removed 0 features and changed 23 different features. This goes across assets, campaigns, Demand Gen, conversions, LSAs, and more.
-
Google: Nothing Has Changed With International SEO with ccTLD Change
As I covered yesterday, Google is going to redirect its ccTLDs to Google.com. And as I reported yesterday, Google also said "it won't affect the way Search works." Despite Google saying that, there are tons of people in our industry thinking that international SEO has changed with this announcement - it has not.
-
Google Tests Video Player To Shopping / E-Commerce Card
Google launched its shopping / e-commerce card in the search results as a test several months ago. Since then, the card has undergone various tweaks. Now, Google is testing showing an animated/playable video in the shopping card block.
-
Google AI Mode May Get Direct Query URL Method
While you can access Google AI Mode directly at google.com/aimode, there is currently no way to go direclty to something like google.com/aimode?q=QUERYGOESHERE. But that might come, said Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search.
-
Google Ads Personalized Boost Ad Performance Email
Google is sending some of its advertisers personalized emails about how they can boost their ads performance by following a few steps. The email is titled, "Your step-by-step guide to boost ads performance."
-
Google Taekwondo Class
Google offers self-defense classes for its search team (well, everyone) in order for them to protect themselves from SEOs (well, everyone). This is a photo from the Google Kirkland, Seattle office of such a class.
