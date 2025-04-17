Google AI Mode May Get Direct Query URL Method

Apr 17, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

While you can access Google AI Mode directly at google.com/aimode, there is currently no way to go direclty to something like google.com/aimode?q=QUERYGOESHERE. But that might come, said Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search.

Alex Volkov, an AI Mode user, said he would love to be able to set AI Mode as his default search mode. And in Chrome and other browsers you can set custom search providers, but you cannot do that right now with AI Mode in Google.

Robby Stein from Google replied on X saying, "not yet, but love the feedback, something we’re thinking about."

I think this would be a useful feature, heck, I have several custom search commands in my Chrome browser to speed up various searches I do across different search engines and even some sites.

Forum discussion at X.

 

