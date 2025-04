Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

While you can access Google AI Mode directly at google.com/aimode, there is currently no way to go direclty to something like google.com/aimode?q=QUERYGOESHERE. But that might come, said Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search.

Alex Volkov, an AI Mode user, said he would love to be able to set AI Mode as his default search mode. And in Chrome and other browsers you can set custom search providers, but you cannot do that right now with AI Mode in Google.

Robby Stein from Google replied on X saying, "not yet, but love the feedback, something we’re thinking about."

not yet, but love the feedback, something we’re thinking about — Robby Stein (@rmstein) April 16, 2025

I think this would be a useful feature, heck, I have several custom search commands in my Chrome browser to speed up various searches I do across different search engines and even some sites.

Forum discussion at X.