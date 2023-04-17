Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2023

Apr 17, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It has been several days into the new Google April 2023 reviews update and I posted what we're seeing so far. Google said they are working on an "all-new search engine" while at the same time working on short term AI features for the current search engine. Google's Gary Illyes spoke on why a site can drop for one keyword phrase. Google video indexing report in Search Console was updated. Also, a couple of weeks ago, FAQ snippets in Google Search, especially mobile, dropped for many sites. Plus, I posted another vlog with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google April 2023 Reviews Update - What We're Seeing...
    On April 12th at noon, while I was offline, Google released the April 2023 reviews update that expanded the product reviews update to go beyond just products and also impacted services and things. It has been just under a week since it launched, and so far, while the sites that did see an impact saw a significant impact, I am not seeing massive widespread impacts like you would see from a core update.
  • Report: Google Working On New More Personalized Search Engine & Project Magi
    The New York Times reported yesterday that Google is working on an "all-new search engine" while also working on Project Magi, aimed to add AI-based features to the existing search engine.
  • Google On A Site Dropping In Ranking For One Keyword
    Gary Illyes from Google spoke about the topic of a website dropping in rankings for a single keyword or single keyword phrase while ranking fine for others. Can it happen? And if it does happen, what should you look out for?
  • Google Search Console New Video Indexing Report Inline Data URLs Issue
    Google will now report inline data URLs that are used as video URLs as "Invalid video URL" in the video indexing report within Google Search Console. This may lead to a reassignment of the "Invalid video URL" issue to the new issue but the total number of affected videos should not change.
  • Google FAQ Snippets Drop For Many Sites On April 5th
    Google seems to be showing fewer FAQ snippets for many sites starting on April 5th. Over the holidays, I received several questions about this but didn't have time to write it up until now. But while the tracking tools are showing no decline in FAQ snippets, many SEOs are reporting drops in FAQ snippets for some sites they monitor.
  • Vlog #219: Igal Stolpner On International SEO: It's About The Regional Users
    In part one, we learned about who is Igal Stolpner and now in part two we dive into the topic of international SEO. He said while hreflang is important for international SEO...
  • Construction Worker Working On The Roof Of The Google Kirkland Office
    I love finding photos from construction workers on site of the various Google offices. Here is one working on the rooftop area of the Google Seattle, Kirkland office. He seems to be enjoying the view

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #219: Igal Stolpner On International SEO: It's About The Regional Users
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus