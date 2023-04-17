Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It has been several days into the new Google April 2023 reviews update and I posted what we're seeing so far. Google said they are working on an "all-new search engine" while at the same time working on short term AI features for the current search engine. Google's Gary Illyes spoke on why a site can drop for one keyword phrase. Google video indexing report in Search Console was updated. Also, a couple of weeks ago, FAQ snippets in Google Search, especially mobile, dropped for many sites. Plus, I posted another vlog with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.

Georgia National Guard Will Use Phone Location Tracking to Recruit High School Children, The Intercept

