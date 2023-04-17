Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It has been several days into the new Google April 2023 reviews update and I posted what we're seeing so far. Google said they are working on an "all-new search engine" while at the same time working on short term AI features for the current search engine. Google's Gary Illyes spoke on why a site can drop for one keyword phrase. Google video indexing report in Search Console was updated. Also, a couple of weeks ago, FAQ snippets in Google Search, especially mobile, dropped for many sites. Plus, I posted another vlog with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.
- Google April 2023 Reviews Update - What We're Seeing...
On April 12th at noon, while I was offline, Google released the April 2023 reviews update that expanded the product reviews update to go beyond just products and also impacted services and things. It has been just under a week since it launched, and so far, while the sites that did see an impact saw a significant impact, I am not seeing massive widespread impacts like you would see from a core update.
- Report: Google Working On New More Personalized Search Engine & Project Magi
The New York Times reported yesterday that Google is working on an "all-new search engine" while also working on Project Magi, aimed to add AI-based features to the existing search engine.
- Google On A Site Dropping In Ranking For One Keyword
Gary Illyes from Google spoke about the topic of a website dropping in rankings for a single keyword or single keyword phrase while ranking fine for others. Can it happen? And if it does happen, what should you look out for?
- Google Search Console New Video Indexing Report Inline Data URLs Issue
Google will now report inline data URLs that are used as video URLs as "Invalid video URL" in the video indexing report within Google Search Console. This may lead to a reassignment of the "Invalid video URL" issue to the new issue but the total number of affected videos should not change.
- Google FAQ Snippets Drop For Many Sites On April 5th
Google seems to be showing fewer FAQ snippets for many sites starting on April 5th. Over the holidays, I received several questions about this but didn't have time to write it up until now. But while the tracking tools are showing no decline in FAQ snippets, many SEOs are reporting drops in FAQ snippets for some sites they monitor.
- Vlog #219: Igal Stolpner On International SEO: It's About The Regional Users
In part one, we learned about who is Igal Stolpner and now in part two we dive into the topic of international SEO. He said while hreflang is important for international SEO...
- Construction Worker Working On The Roof Of The Google Kirkland Office
I love finding photos from construction workers on site of the various Google offices. Here is one working on the rooftop area of the Google Seattle, Kirkland office. He seems to be enjoying the view
- I wouldn't assume that there are no negative effects at all. I find it interesting to see how strong of a reaction comes from a comment like my original one, John Mueller on Twitter
- Trailing Slash Canonical Configuration, Reddit
- How to bring back Google love to an abandoned site, WebmasterWorld
- First off, most people do *not* create their content with chat-gpt -- it's mostly low-effort site-owners, and to be honest, if you don't put effort into your site, it's never going to go well even without using AI for the content., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Google planning new search engine while working on new search features under Project Magi
- Advertisers slow to return to Twitter despite Muskâ€™s claims
- 4 new Instagram Reels features
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- How to redesign your site without losing your Google rankings
- How to create service pages that rank and convert
