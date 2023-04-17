Google Search Console New Video Indexing Report Inline Data URLs Issue

Google will now report inline data URLs that are used as video URLs as "Invalid video URL" in the video indexing report within Google Search Console. This may lead to a reassignment of the "Invalid video URL" issue to the new issue but the total number of affected videos should not change.

Google posted this notice in the data anomalies page today, saying that on April 17, 2023 and going forward, "When providing an inline data URL instead of a video URL, Search Console will now report a new issue ("Inline data URLs cannot be used for video URLs")."

Google added, "as a result, you may see a reassignment of the "Invalid video URL" issue to the new issue. The total number of affected videos should remain the same."

The video indexing report shows how many indexed pages on your site contain one or more videos, and how many of those pages have a video that could be indexed. Indexed videos can appear in Google search results.

