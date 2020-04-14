Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2020

Apr 14, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Programming Note: Offline For Last Days Of Passover 5780 - Wednesday & Thursday
    This is a programming note that I will be 100% offline the next two days, Wednesday April 15th and Thursday April 16th, for the Passover holiday. This year I decided not to schedule any stories or videos. I won't be back online until Friday and I will catch up on things then.
  • Google Can Send Manual Actions Without Sample URLs
    Have you ever received a manual action for a client that did not contain sample URLs? This can happen and Google's John Mueller said "It can happen, it depends a bit on the kind of issue & the site."
  • No; Google Is Not Throttling Crawling Of Sites During The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Google's John Mueller was asked if Google is perhaps throttling, holding back on, crawling sites fully during the coronavirus outbreak. In short, John said no - but he said if your server cannot handle the Google load, Google will slow down crawling - but that is not any new behavior from Google.
  • Are Your Google Sitelinks Missing? You Might Have A Flat Site Architecture.
    Now, if I understand John Mueller's tweet correctly, I think he is saying that one visible sign that Google thinks you have a purely flat site architecture is when your site does not show Sitelinks for his name.
  • Google May One Day Drop Support For NoScript Tag For Images
    Martin Splitt from Google said Google may decide to one day drop support reading the content within the noscript tag for images. He said Google currently does not support it for anything but images, but it may decide to stop supporting it as well for images.
  • Google Again: EAT Not In Algorithm But Hope It Aligns With Ranking Factors
    In February, Danny Sullivan said that that Google's "systems aren't looking for EAT." "There are many different signals that, if we get it right, align with what a good human EAT assessment would be," he added. In March, nice find Marie Haynes, Google repeated that with an update to its post on "What webmasters should know about Google's core updates."
  • Car Trailer At Google Office
    It seems the Google Netherlands office has a car trailer, a small one, inside the office. I suspect it is one of those unusual meeting rooms done by a designer. I spotted this on Instagram, it isn't

