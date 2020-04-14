Google Can Send Manual Actions Without Sample URLs

Have you ever received a manual action for a client that did not contain sample URLs? This can happen and Google's John Mueller said "It can happen, it depends a bit on the kind of issue & the site."

Here are those tweets:

It can happen, it depends a bit on the kind of issue & the site. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 4, 2020

When can this happen? John did not say but I do believe it can happen depending on the type of manual action. So maybe if the whole site is all thin content, no examples URLs are needed because 100% of the pages are thin content. Or maybe if you continue to do spammy links and this is your third reconsideration request, maybe Google is tired of sharing sample URLs? Those are just some of my guesses but I am sure there are other reasons why Google may not show a sample URL in a manual action notice.

What is your experience with this?

