Here is a photo I found this morning on Instagram of a claw arcade game, you know, the game where you try to drop a claw, it goes down, tries to grab something and take out a prize with it. Well, here is a Google branded one on Instagram.

This was probably taken a while ago, but recently posted on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.