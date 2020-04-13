Daily Search Forum Recap: April 13, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #62: Dan Leibson - On Google Local Neural Matching & Multi-location Brand Issues in Google My Business
Dan Leibson (@DanLeibson) is the VP of Search at Local SEO Guide. He started in SEO in around 2007 with e-commerce and did some 'review manipulation' before it was a cool thing to do. In 2012 he got into local search and he has a pretty good name in local SEO now...
- Bing Drops Twitter From Connected Pages
Bing has quietly dropped the Twitter option from the Bing Webmaster Tools Contacted Pages option. Bing said "by adding the various web presences as "connected pages" in Bing Webmaster Tools, you can get an overview of how many impressions and clicks you are getting not only for your main website, but also for each of these connected pages."
- Google My Business Reply to Reviews Returns
Google My Business had the ability for owners to reply to reviews within the console directly. Heck, it even tested automating some of those replies. But at some point, that feature went away. It is now back and working.
- Google Postpones New Partners Program Requirements To 2021
Last week Google announced it is postponing the new Google Partners Program requirements for a year. Google said "As the circumstances around COVID-19 continue to evolve, we understand this is a difficult time for you, your families, and your business. In light of this, we've decided to postpone the launch of the new Google Partners program until 2021."
- Google Ads Editor Version 1.3 Now Live
Google has upgraded the Google Ads Editor to version 1.3 last week. This version adds a number of additions and improvements including supporting shared budgets, optimization score and much more.
- Bing Adds Snippet Controls Tags; Like Google
Last September, Google added methods for controlling elements of your search results snippets. Last week, Bing also announced similar controls that it will begin supporting later this Spring. Bing said "Now, with these new features, webmasters will have more control than ever before to determine how their site is represented on the Bing search results page."
- Google Bollards In Empty Parking Lot
Here is a photo, a recent one, of one of the Google parking lots at the main headquarters in Mountain View, California showing off the Google colored bollards but with no cars nearby.
