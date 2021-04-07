Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- SEOs Rejoice: Google Search Console Gains Regular Expressions & More Data Filters
After many months of Google teasing us that Google Search Console will gain support for regular expressions, even sharing a help document around it, Google has finally launched regex support in the performance report filters.
- Microsoft Advertising: Google Ad Import API, Countdown Customizers Seasonal Segments & More
Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of additions and what is coming soon yesterday. Some of the bigger news is that you can now use the API to import your Google Ads data. Plus Microsoft added countdown customizers for Responsive Search Ads, Universal Event Tracking (UET) Tag Helper, seasonal segments available for In-market Audiences and more.
- Google Ads Continuous Remarketing Lists Sharing On Sub-Accounts
Google announced that you can now enable continuous audience sharing from your sub-accounts, this is in addition to continuous audience sharing in your manager accounts that was enabled a year ago.
- Google: Staging Sites Should Use Authenticated User/Passwords To Block Indexing
Google's John Mueller said again that the best method to block Google from crawling and then indexing your staging site is to block GoogleBot and other humans with authentication. Prompt the access request to the staging site by requiring them to enter a valid username and password to access the staging environment.
- Is Yahoo Answers Shutting Down An Opportunity For SEOs?
Yahoo Answers has been a staple of the internet for over 15 years, since June 28, 2005. Now, Yahoo is going to close it and not really provide an archive, like when they closed the Yahoo Directory - another piece of internet history.
- Google Ads Sitelinks Tests List Vertical Interface
Google has been changing and testing the interface for its sitelinks for as long as I can remember. Well, here is another test, for the Google Ads version of the sitelinks, where Google is displaying them as a vertical list view.
- Google Pittsburgh Installing Parabolas String Art
First, I know little about art, so I apologize if I am mischaracterizing what this is. But the Google Pittsburgh office seems to be currently installing parabolas string art in one of the office loca
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I'm not aware of any systemic issues with indexing. In your case it looks like we are indexing & showing a lot of things, but perhaps not the pages you want. A clean internal navigation can usually help with that, John Mueller on Twitter
- Debugging Cumulative Layout Shifts can be hard, not anymore! The Cumulative Layout Shift Debugger easily visualizes (in slow-motion) and identifies HTML elements responsible for the #CumulativeLayoutShift (#CLS) of any webpage., Fili Wiese on Twitter
- Google, Amazon and others are some of the US Businesses Expecting to Return to Offices, WebmasterWorld
- Oh, I see what's happening -- you probably had the Google News performance report (or Discover) open, and switched to a site that doesn't have data for it. Is that possible?, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 5 B2B marketing trends to address in 2021
- 7 use cases that prove why you should implement DAM
- Google Ads’ continuous audience sharing is now available from sub-accounts
- Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s head of search appoints new leads
- Supreme Court sides with Google and why you should advertise at the point of purchase; Tuesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Apple News could reach 19M subscribers, $2.2B in revenue by 2023, analyst says, AppleInsider
- Google AI Research Manager Quits After Two Ousted From Group, Bloomberg
- Google Cloud joins the FinOps Foundation, TechCrunch
- SEO 101 Ep 404: An Interview with Joost de Valk, Founder of Yoast SEO, StepForth
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Increase the Productivity of Your Content Marketing Team, www.siegemedia.com
- Why A Content Marketing Strategy Is Important & What To Include, Koozai
Local & Maps
- Google maps blamed by locals for multiple fatalities on regional road in Victoria, Australia, Daily Mail Online
- Google Maps: 15 fascinating places to explore from home, CNET
- Zurich Airport teams up with Google Maps, Business Traveller
Mobile & Voice
- Apple's AR could use invisible markers on iPhones and make a 3D model of your finger, Appleinsider
- Google is developing parts of Android in Rust to improve security, XDA Developers
- WebXR Experiments: AR and VR made for the web, Google Blog
- Why there really aren’t 2 million podcasts, Amplifi Media
SEO
- Core Web Vitals: Page Speed Is Now More Important for SEO, Ahrefs
- 3 Vital Click-Based Signals for SEO: First, Long, & Last, Moz
- Getting Started with an SEO API, RankRanger
- How to Prepare for Core Web Vitals Update, SEM Rush
- SEO Harmony: Why B2B Marketers Need To Integrate Search With Content Strategy, Online Marketing Blog
- Understanding and Optimising the Core Web Vitals, Billie Geena
PPC
- All about Google & your data privacy, Bitvero
- Boost YouTube creative performance with experiments, Google Ads Help
- YouTube Video experiments help boost performance, Google Blog
- Amazon Surpasses 10% of U.S. Digital Ad Market Share, Wall Street Journal
Other Search