Google Ads Continuous Remarketing Lists Sharing On Sub-Accounts

Google announced that you can now enable continuous audience sharing from your sub-accounts, this is in addition to continuous audience sharing in your manager accounts that was enabled a year ago.

To set up continuous audience sharing in your manager account, follow these steps:

Sign into your manager account. Click Settings in the left navigation menu, then Manager account settings. You’ll see a selection menu for “Continuous audience sharing”. Click on the down arrow . Check the box beside “Add this manager as an audience manager for all sub accounts”. This ensures that all lists shared with or owned by your manager account will be shared with its sub accounts. Click Save. Optional: Check the box beside “Access and share all audiences from specific sub accounts” to select which specific sub accounts will share lists with your manager account and its linked sub accounts. Click on the pencil icon to open the account menu. Check the box beside all specific sub accounts that should share lists with your manager account. Click Done. Click Save.

Google said when you opt in to continuous audience sharing, any existing and future remarketing lists you create from sub-accounts will be automatically shared with your manager account. This update means that you don't have to create new audience lists or manually select audiences from each account.

