Daily Search Forum Recap: April 4, 2022

Apr 4, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Last month in the Googleverse was a bit insane, but no needs to worry, I have a single recap post for you to catch up on what you might have missed. Google Search Console picks up links to brand new sites within 7 to 10 days. Google Ads has a new policy around disallowing content that shares personally identifiable information that promotes financial fraud, identity theft, harmful direct contact, or harassment. Too many country selectors for a web page might not be a good thing. SEOs can disagree with Google but sometimes when they disagree, it makes you wonder. Plus I posted a vlog and photo of the day.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • April 2022 Google Webmaster Report
    Welcome to April, the real April, not April 1st, and with that, I have the monthly Google webmaster report for you all. This is a big one, so get comfy and start reading. We had the product reviews update start rolling out, we had the page experience update for desktop finish rolling out and several unconfirmed updates.
  • Google: Just Too Many Country Versions Of Your Web Pages
    You have all seen them, these country/language switcher menus at the top of the page that let you flip the language and region of the page to be more localized to your taste. But when is it all just too much and not going to help you with Google Search?
  • Google Search Console Links Report Shows Links For New Sites In 7-10 Days
    Google Search Console can pick up external links to brand new web sites (if there are links pointing to them) within 7 to 10 days, according to Google's John Mueller. Guess what, I verified it and Google Search Console confirmed spotting the first link on day 10 for my new site.
  • When SEOs Disagree With Googlers
    For decades now, many SEOs have disagreed with Googlers about how to do SEO and how to rank sites well in Google Search. Some of those who disagree feel Google is either lying to the industry, some feel those Googlers don't know the answer and some feel they just know better.
  • New Google Ads Policy: PII & Financial Fraud, Identity Theft, Harmful Direct Contact Or Harassment
    Google Ads announced a new policy that will go into effect on June 1, 2022. This policy is an update to the Inappropriate content that has existed for some time. The new policy will prohibit content that shares personally identifiable information that promotes financial fraud, identity theft, harmful direct contact, or harassment.
  • Vlog #166: James Gibbons On Smart Search Marketing Tools That Help You Make Decisions
    James Gibbons, the senior customer success manager at Quattr, stopped by my office to do some vlogging with me. We spoke about Jame's history in the space, working at a lawyer directory first, then moving to agencies like Acronym and Publicis Sapient and then getting into the software space in 2016. James is super passionate about building...
  • Google NYC Foam Bubble Party
    I find the weirdest photos on Instagram - this one is a woman in foam bubbles in front of the Google NYC office. I don't think she works at Google, nor is this a Google backed event, but she is holdi

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #166: James Gibbons On Smart Search Marketing Tools That Help You Make Decisions
 
blog comments powered by Disqus