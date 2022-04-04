Vlog #166: James Gibbons On Smart Search Marketing Tools That Help You Make Decisions

James Gibbons, the senior customer success manager at Quattr, stopped by my office to do some vlogging with me. We spoke about Jame’s history in the space, working at a lawyer directory first, then moving to agencies like Acronym and Publicis Sapient and then getting into the software space in 2016. James is super passionate about building useful tools to help guide search marketing decisions. I just want to be clear, these vlogs are NOT paid or sponsored and are not advertisements.

We spoke a lot about how these reporting tools are going beyond reporting and turning into a decision engine to give you actionable next steps you can take. I kind of joked that SEOs will be out of a job soon because the machines can make all the decisions and even implement them. But James said no, we aren’t there yet, your SEO jobs are safe, humans still need to make the final call. We spoke about this early on and how these decisions can be made.

The algorithms, machine learning and AI will just keep getting better as more data is being fed into the models.

We then spoke a bit more about his history in the search marketing job space. He worked with Mike Grehan, who just recently announced he is retiring from Acronym. Then we went through some of the other places he worked on and how he got into Quattr.

In part two we spoke about what has changed in search marketing, more on SEO tooling and other sources of search traffic.

You can learn more about James Gibbons on LinkedIn or @jamesfgibbons.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.