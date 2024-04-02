Google seems to be testing a "comments" button in the Google Discover and Google Search interface. It might be Google testing replacing the notes button for search notes with comments, to see if it gets more engagement.

This was spotted by both Shameem Adhikarath on X and Khushal Bherwani on X - here is one screenshot:

As a reminder, Google launched Notes in Search Labs last November.

Here are more screenshots:

Also the same at serp pic.twitter.com/QVT5DnG7ql — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 1, 2024

After Notes feature, Google Search is now testing a comments feature where you can share your comments directly on search results. Just spotted it on the Google Discover section.



cc: @rustybrick | @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/7ivgifaz63 — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) April 1, 2024

Google also says, Experiment ends on Apr 8, 2024.



Content posted can be retrieved on Takeout until 30 days after the experiment ends. pic.twitter.com/GJWICuNd9O — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) April 1, 2024

Is this replacing Notes or just adjusting it? Or maybe it is its own standalone feature?

