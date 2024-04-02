Google Tests Comments Button (In Place Of Notes Button?)

Apr 2, 2024
Google

Google Robot Writing Notes

Google seems to be testing a "comments" button in the Google Discover and Google Search interface. It might be Google testing replacing the notes button for search notes with comments, to see if it gets more engagement.

This was spotted by both Shameem Adhikarath on X and Khushal Bherwani on X - here is one screenshot:

Google Comments Button Notes

As a reminder, Google launched Notes in Search Labs last November.

Here are more screenshots:

Is this replacing Notes or just adjusting it? Or maybe it is its own standalone feature?

Forum discussion at X.

 

