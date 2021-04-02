I ♡ Google Pie

Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a pie that says "I love Google." This was from the year 2017, so before pandemic pies, but still was a nice gesture.

Riva Sciuto, a Manager, Global Communications and Public Affairs at Google, said "When work has been absolutely crazy and your husband(!) surprises you at the office with a cookie cake (AND THE ICING IS IN YOUR FAVORITE COLOR!) and instantly everything is all better." How nice!

