Google's John Mueller Answers Five SEO Questions In Less Than Two Minutes

Google's John Mueller answered five different SEO related questions in a video less than two minutes long. It is called the SEO Lighting Round video where he answered the following questions.
Here is the video:
Here are the questions:
(1) Can a self referential canonical override an existing canonical or preferred page? (submitted by @adityaskrishnan) (0:04)
It should be avoided, John said.
(2) Will putting the date and month in URLS affect my Google ranking? (submitted by @VaranasiBlogger) (0:22)
It is fine and doesn't impact crawling, indexing or ranking, John said.
(3) I heard that using CDNs to deliver images might be a problem for Google Search since it’s not on my server and Google doesn't support image canonicalization. (submitted by @loujay60606) (0:38)
It is fine to use CDNs, John said.
(4) What is the best way to appear in Search if you have a global audience to target with a single domain? (submitted by @rahulsetia007) (0:57)
It is fine to have a single domain, John said.
(5) Is it such a bad thing to leave the Google Webmasters verification file out of sitemap.xml? (submitted by @RMWPublishing) (1:20)
You do not need to include the verification file there, John said.
If you want to ask John future questions, you can do so on Twitter using the hashtag #AskGooglebot.
I'm thinking it's time to line up a second series of these! Which "evergreen" (non-boat) questions should we cover? I'd love to hear from you!— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 31, 2021
Drop me a reply here, or mention #AskGooglebot in a tweet. https://t.co/hY8fQLe4NZ
That's all folks. I love the ending of the video of course.
