Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Knowledge Panels Can Show Competitors As Alternatives

So you get this fancy knowledge panel for your company name and/or product names and people search you on Google and can see how amazing your business is in this knowledge panel. But then all of a sudden, Google decides to show "alternatives" or competitors right in your knowledge panel.

Google's John Mueller said in the Friday webmaster hangout said that "especially for medical topics, anything that's a little bit more critical" Google is more selective and critical over. He said he would see an "medical e-commerce site kind of falling into that category."

Back in December we reported Google was testing a "new" label in the local business reviews for reviews about a month old. Well, that new label seems to be live now in the local reviews for all to see.

Microsoft announced a new form of ads on Bing Search under Microsoft Advertising named Automotive Ads. Microsoft said this is currently an "open beta" available to advertisers in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

In July 2020 Google told us they would begin to notify businesses when they are suspended from Google My Business. Instead of just being suspended and being labeled as such in Google My Business, Google would send out email notifications. Well, now I am seeing reports of such suspension email notifications.

Here is a photo I found on Instagram of the Google Tower in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a model of the building, the ones they show off at real estate meetings and such. There are more photos that I emb

