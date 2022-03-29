Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2022

Mar 29, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Almost a week into the Google Product Reviews update for March 2022, it looks like this update is not that huge, at least not yet. Google structured data error reporting is a lot more detailed and gives you a lot more context now. Google launched trusted store badges in shopping results for merchants who provided excellent customer service through the new Google Shopping experience scorecard. Google AdSense launched anchor ads for AMP sites with Auto ads on. Google said for Google to discover your new site, it is best to link to it and not just use the request indexing feature in Google Search Console - so here is a link to my new blog named Lucid Insider.

