Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Almost a week into the Google Product Reviews update for March 2022, it looks like this update is not that huge, at least not yet. Google structured data error reporting is a lot more detailed and gives you a lot more context now. Google launched trusted store badges in shopping results for merchants who provided excellent customer service through the new Google Shopping experience scorecard. Google AdSense launched anchor ads for AMP sites with Auto ads on. Google said for Google to discover your new site, it is best to link to it and not just use the request indexing feature in Google Search Console - so here is a link to my new blog named Lucid Insider.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

A Step By Step Guide to Business Impact Analysis Reporting: Everything You Need to Know to Conduct and Report on BIAs, Databox Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How Competitor Analysis Helps You Create Landing Pages That Convert, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

How to Craft the Perfect PPC Marketing Plan, PPC Hero

Other Search

Google Ordered Translators to Replace References to Ukraine “War”, The Intercept

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.