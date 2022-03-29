Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Almost a week into the Google Product Reviews update for March 2022, it looks like this update is not that huge, at least not yet. Google structured data error reporting is a lot more detailed and gives you a lot more context now. Google launched trusted store badges in shopping results for merchants who provided excellent customer service through the new Google Shopping experience scorecard. Google AdSense launched anchor ads for AMP sites with Auto ads on. Google said for Google to discover your new site, it is best to link to it and not just use the request indexing feature in Google Search Console - so here is a link to my new blog named Lucid Insider.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- For Google Updates, The Product Reviews Update III Is Not That Huge - So Far
So far, I will say that the Google Products Reviews update version 3, the March 2022 version, is not that huge. That is, not that huge compared to the previous product review updates or core updates. Some would say this update is a mild update, again, so far...
- Google Structured Data Error Reporting Gets More Descriptive Names & Context
Google today has rolled out more specific, descriptive and contextually helpful names for the structured data error reporting it shows in Google Search Console rich result status reports, the Google Search Console URL inspection tool and Rich Results test.
- New Google Trusted Store Badge Based On Shopping Experience Scorecard
Google has launched a new Trusted Store badge for merchants who have an excellent Google Shopping experience scorecard score. Google also launched a new set of Google Merchant Center insights reports.
- Google AdSense Anchor Ads On AMP Sites With Auto Ads
Google AdSense announced that those with AMP sites that have Auto ads with AdSense will now support anchor ads. From April 11, 2022, if you're using Auto ads for AMP, anchor ads will start to appear on your sites.
- Google: It's Best To Have Google Discover New Sites With External Links Over URL Submission
Google's John Mueller said there is nothing wrong with using the Google Search Console URL inspection tool to request indexing but the better route is to have Google discover those new URLs on that new site through external links. Google said it is simply better to have links to the site and for Google to pick up the site that way.
- Google London Outdoor Work Desks
Here is a new photo from the Google London office. They have a lot of nice views of the city of London and here is where you can work while outdoors. How are these for Google workstations?
If you're going past the common defaults, I wouldn't expect a permanent upper limit. You can probably iteratively work out the current setting with Inspect, John Mueller on Twitter
If you're using server-side rendering, then the website that search engines see is essentially a static HTML version, not a JavaScript-based site. Usually that means you don't have to do, John Mueller on Twitter
It sounds like you're creating these links yourself -- that seems like a waste of time either way. Make your site truely awesome; dropping links doesn't do that., John Mueller on Twitter
There is no site-specific limit. Also, being a market leader doesn't mean the rest of the world would be missing your version if it weren't indexed... I realize it would be nice to have 100% 24/7, b, John Mueller on Twitter
Yeah, just to be clear, I'm not aware of any secret links in secret places for Search ranking, and I can't imagine that any execu, John Mueller on Twitter
