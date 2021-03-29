Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Won't Test FLoC In Europe - Not Yet At Least
Marshall Vale from Google said on Twitter that Google will first begin testing FLoC, the company's cookie alternative, in the US and select countries. It will not be testing FLoC in European countries to start likely because of GDPR concerns.
- Microsoft Advertising Automated & Auto-Applied Ad Suggestions
I am surprised I am not seeing more concern (maybe I missed it) with the latest Microsoft Advertising notice that it will automate its ad suggestions and if you do not specifically tell Microsoft within 14 days that you dislike that suggestion, the company will auto-apply it to go in your ad campaign.
- Fabrice Canel From Microsoft Bing Wants To Build Instant Indexing Into WordPress
As I covered at Search Engine Land the other day, Fabrice Canel From Microsoft issued a feature request to WordPress to bake into the product instant indexing. Well, really, instant pushing of URLs to the search...
- Vlog #113: Dan Toplitt On The Evolving Role Of SEOs & SEO Hiring Trends
In part one with Dan Toplitt we spoke about how enterprise SEOs look at the larger picture of things but in part two, which is what this video is about, we spoke about the role of SEOs and how that changes over time and then what trends he sees in hiring SEOs.
- Google My Business Sent Out User Survey
The Google My Business team is looking for ways to improve and sent out an survey to a bunch of businesses asking them for feedback. Andy Simpson shared some screenshots of the survey on Twitter.
- Semrush In Time Square
This photo of Olga Andrienko, the VP of Brand Marketing at Semrush, standing proud at the New As you know, Semrush went public last Thursday, we posted some photos. But the following morning, Semrush's logo and information was right in the center of NYC, Time Square for all to see. Again, proud moment for the SEO industry and congrats again to Semrush!
- Programming Note: Offline For Passover On Monday - March 29th
This is a programming note that I will be 100% offline Monday, Marc h 29th for the Passover holiday. Technically, I will be offline straight from Friday night through Monday night, so if anything blows up over the weekend, I won't get to it until Tuesday.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Just because there are more combinations of words on a page doesn't make the page relevant for more queries. Search engines are really good at looking beyond just the written words. Sometimes you add, John Mueller on Twitter
- The whole “walled garden” fear gets trotted out as part of this. It’s a strange walled garden that drives more traffic year-over-year. Indeed, that not a wall at all. And nor is Search intend, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- 1/4- Our new recipe experience has been built to save users time from: ➡️Reading blog after blog. 📚 ➡️Searching for your own substitutions. 🔍 ➡️And everyone's favorite - scrolling through an entire bl, Microsoft Bing Dev on Twitter
- Searches for "how to support asian friends right now” spiked +550% in the past week alone. Today we join the Asian and Pacific Islander community in solidarity for a Virtual Day of Action and Healing against racism and discrimina, Google on Twitter
- Twitter is exploring the use of emoji reactions, WebmasterWorld
This story was written on Friday, March 26th and scheduled to be posted on Monday, March 29th. I am offline for Passover today.