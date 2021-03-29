Google Won't Test FLoC In Europe - Not Yet At Least

Marshall Vale from Google said on Twitter that Google will first begin testing FLoC, the company's cookie alternative, in the US and select countries. It will not be testing FLoC in European countries to start likely because of GDPR concerns.

Marshall Vale said "We are starting this FLoC origin trial for users in the US and select other countries, and we expect to make FLoC available for testing worldwide at a later date." He added "It's the start. We are working to begin testing in Europe as soon as possible. We are 100% committed to the Privacy Sandbox in Europe."

AdExchanger said this is likely because of GDPR concerns and those need to be ironed out first.

