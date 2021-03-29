Semrush In Time Square

As you know, Semrush went public last Thursday, we posted some photos. But the following morning, Semrush's logo and information was right in the center of NYC, Time Square for all to see. Again, proud moment for the SEO industry and congrats again to Semrush!

Semrush wrote on Twitter on Friday "We are taking over Times Square today." Woot!

