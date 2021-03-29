Google My Business Sent Out User Survey

Mar 29, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
The Google My Business team is looking for ways to improve and sent out an survey to a bunch of businesses asking them for feedback. Andy Simpson shared some screenshots of the survey on Twitter.

I am sure he survey had numerous questions but here are some of them that I spotted in the screenshot. Note, it asked to rate from I agree to disagree scale:

  • It was easy to find the resources/documentation I needed
  • The help resources I found were easy to understand and use
  • I was able to resolve my problem/issue with the help resources
  • I felt that I better understood how to use Google My Business after using the help resources

Here are those screenshots:

Google has a lot of work to do on Google My Business, I guess they are looking to prioritize.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

This story was written on Friday, March 26th and scheduled to be posted on Monday, March 29th. I am offline for Passover today.

